Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Grows By 587.5%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enertopia Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ENRT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 379,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,169. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.