Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Grows By 587.5%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enertopia Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of ENRT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 379,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,169. Enertopia has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Enertopia
