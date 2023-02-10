Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 82.1%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.51) to €9.70 ($10.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $1.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 7.13%.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

