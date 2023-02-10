Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 78.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 528,297 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,436,000.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 19,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The stock has a market cap of $272.20 million, a PE ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Featured Articles

