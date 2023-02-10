Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 340.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 53,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

