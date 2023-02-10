Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Drops By 98.6%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 79,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,116. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.09%.

In related news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of Generation Income Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

