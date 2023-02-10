Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Grows By 1,166.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

