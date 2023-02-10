Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Increases By 293.8%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of HALL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $42.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.