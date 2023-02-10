Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Increases By 293.8%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HALL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

