Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Decreases By 90.9%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORIBA Price Performance
HRIBF stock remained flat at $45.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.01. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.
HORIBA Company Profile
