Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 92.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 34,263,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
