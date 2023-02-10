Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 92.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 34,263,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

