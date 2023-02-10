Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Expands By 546.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 546.5% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.68) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.65) to GBX 47 ($0.56) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

