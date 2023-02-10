Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Decreases By 78.3%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MXE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 3,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.