Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Increases By 2,057.1%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 2,057.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 42,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

