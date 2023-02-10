Short Interest in PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Decreases By 71.4%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

PKCOY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Get PARK24 alerts:

PARK24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.