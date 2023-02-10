Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Declines By 73.8%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PWUP stock remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.