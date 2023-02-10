Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 69.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PHCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

