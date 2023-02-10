Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 69.0%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Price Performance

PHCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.