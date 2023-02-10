Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 69.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Price Performance
PHCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile
