Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Expands By 165.5%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 165.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 60,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

