Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Grows By 366.7%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
Shares of TechnoPro stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.67. 557,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,981. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.