Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 460.0%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Terumo Company Profile

Featured Stories

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

