Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 460.0%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Terumo Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $35.79.
Terumo Company Profile
