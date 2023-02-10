Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Decreases By 96.9%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

UNRV stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,326. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 281.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.71%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.