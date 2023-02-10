Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Decreases By 80.6%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIA optronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of VIA optronics worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE VIAO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 5,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.