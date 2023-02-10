Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 192.9%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VPER traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,522,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,975. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

