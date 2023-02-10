Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 192.9%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VPER traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,522,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,975. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Viper Networks
