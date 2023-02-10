Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rises By 150.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS WYGPY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Worley has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Worley Company Profile
