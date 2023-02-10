Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rises By 150.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WYGPY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Worley has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

