SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Update

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

