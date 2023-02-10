Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $218.86 million and $75.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,788.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00422627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00716733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00582316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,300,692,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

