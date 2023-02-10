Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.78. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

