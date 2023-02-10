SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 708.3% in January

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 708.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLMBP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342. SLM has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.6091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

