Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the January 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
DMTTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,527. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
