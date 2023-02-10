Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the January 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

DMTTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,527. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.