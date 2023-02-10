Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BICEY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

