Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Société BIC Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of BICEY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $37.68.
About Société BIC
