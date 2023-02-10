Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 118,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.65. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

