SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 10,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

SolGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.