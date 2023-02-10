Sourceless Price Down 3.2% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $128.02 million and $1.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00046418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00609604 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

