South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

