SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$526.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.98 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,606. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.86.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

