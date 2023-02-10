Square Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $282,869.44 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Square Token has a market cap of $35.78 million and $282,869.44 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $17.30 or 0.00079897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.32934146 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222,390.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

