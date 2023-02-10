SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

SSNC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,884. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

