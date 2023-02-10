STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STAA opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

