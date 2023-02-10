Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $170.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.