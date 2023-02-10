Steem Market Cap Hits $89.89 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.89 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,694.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00435657 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015436 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00098220 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00728145 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00576745 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,642,706 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
