Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $90.22 million and $8.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,629,427 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
