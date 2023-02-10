StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 65,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,137. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009 over the last 90 days. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

