STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.50.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $192.34 on Thursday. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

