StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CALA opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $535,150.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

