StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.