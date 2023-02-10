StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

