StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

