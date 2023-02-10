StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
NYSE SPLP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
