StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 1,129,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,184. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 146.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

