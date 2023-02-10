StockNews.com Downgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

