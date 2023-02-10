StockNews.com Upgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.38.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

