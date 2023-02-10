StockNews.com Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.82% and a negative net margin of 818.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 633,201 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

