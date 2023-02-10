Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 12,600 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,639 shares in the company, valued at $258,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,742.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 51.1% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 24.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

