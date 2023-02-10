Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 375,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $591.53. The company had a trading volume of 971,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

